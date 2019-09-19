Diageo issues positive update
Sep. 19, 2019
- Diageo (NYSE:DEO) says it expects FY20 organic sales growth to be toward the midpoint of its previously announced range of 4% to 6%. Organic operating profit is expected to grow roughly one percentage point ahead of the pace of organic sales.
- CEO update: "Fiscal 20 has started well as we continue to build on the momentum and consistent progress we are making in the execution of our strategy. Our focus remains on delivering quality sustainable growth. This is supported by a culture of everyday efficiency that enables us to invest smartly in marketing and growth initiatives while expanding margins."
- Diageo press release
- Shares of Diageo are up 15.10% YTD.