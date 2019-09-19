Bandwidth -3.7% as Morgan Stanley turns bearish

Sep. 19, 2019 7:37 AM ETBandwidth Inc. (BAND)BANDBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • Update with more details from the downgrade:
  • The firm says BAND's current valuation "gives too much credit for platform depth" with its software capabilities "more limited than communication platform names like Twilio."
  • Original: Morgan Stanley downgrades Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowers the target from $74 to $67.
  • BAND is expected to report earnings on October 31. Consensus estimates have $58.78M in revenue and a $0.15 loss per share.
  • Bandwidth shares are down 3.7% pre-market to $69.19. The company has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.