Talos Energy reaches Gulf of Mexico deals with BP, Exxon

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) announces separate agreements with BP and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) related to new exploration opportunities in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; financial terms are not disclosed.

Talos says it will work with BP to drill and evaluate the Puma West prospect located in Talos-owned Green Canyon Block 821, with an initial exploration well expected to be spud before the end of October.

Puma West consists of sub-salt, Miocene target zones believed to be similar to BP's Mad Dog field, located less than 15 miles from the proposed well location, which has produced more than 230M boe since inception.

Talos also acquired from XOM a 100% interest in the Hershey prospect, located on Green Canyon Blocks 326, 327, 370 and 371, totaling 23K gross acres.

Talos believes Hershey may contain oil-weighted, gross unrisked resources of 100M-300M boe.