SL Green's One Vanderbilt is ahead of schedule, under budget

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG), New York City's largest office landlord, says its One Vanderbilt office tower in Manhattan's East Midtown is more than three months ahead of schedule and $100M under budget with an expected opening of August 2020.

The building, which tops out at 1,401 feet high, is 59% leased; tenants include Carlyle Group, TD Securities and TD Bank, law firms Greenbert Traurig and McDermott Will & Emery, private equity firms KPS Capital Partners and Sentinel Capital Partners, DZ and DVB Banks, MFA Financial, and SL Green.

The building, which takes up a city block directly west of Grand Central Terminal features direct access to the terminal.