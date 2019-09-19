Mercer International proposes add-on offering of $200M of senior notes due 2025 and redeems 7.750% senior notes due 2022
Sep. 19, 2019 7:50 AM ETMercer International Inc. (MERC)MERCBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) intends to offer $200M of its senior notes due January 15, 2025, in addition of previously issued $350M of 7.375% senior notes due 2025.
- The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to redeem all $100M of the Company's 7.750% Senior Notes due 2022 currently outstanding and for general corporate purposes.
- The Company has issued a conditional notice to redeem all of the 2022 Notes on October 21, 2019 at $1,038.75 per $1,000.00 of principal amount redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the redemption date.