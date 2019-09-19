Beyond Meat +2% after Barclays joins bull camp

Barclays initiates coverage on Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) with an Overweight rating.

Beyond Meat is seen by the firm as a well-positioned company that could capture a significant share of the alternative meat market. "We estimate that BYND could reach a 4.5% market share of the global alternative meat industry, which itself could represent 10% of the global meat industry within a decade," forecasts Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer.

"There’s a big potential, both at the top and at the bottom: We expect growth to continue at high levels for upcoming years, and expect the company to achieve a 15% EBITDA margin by 2029, in line with its long-term guidance," he adds.

The firm assigns a price target of $185 to the alternative meat producer.

The average sell-side rating on BYND is Hold and the average Seeking Alpha authors rating is Bearish.