Redwood Trust plans $175M senior notes

Redwood Trust's (NYSE:RWT) RWT Holdings subsidiary plans to offer $175M of exchangeable senior notes due 2025 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers.

Initial purchasers will have a 13-day option to buy up to an additional $26.25M principal amount of notes.

The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Holdings and will be exchangeable for shares of Redwood common stock.

The interest rate and offering price are to be determined by negotiations between Holdings, Redwood, and the initial purchasers of the offering.