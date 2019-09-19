Occidental sells Plains stakes for $652M after secondary offerings

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) says it anticipates a combined $652M in gross proceeds from two concurrent secondary public offerings of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) units and Plains GP Holdings (NYSE:PAGP) shares.

The offerings will price 14,977,890 PAA common units at $21.46 each for gross proceeds of $321.4M and 15M PAGP class A shares at $22.05 each for gross proceeds of $330.8M; PAA and PAGP will not receive any proceeds from the offerings.

OXY is focusing on cutting costs and reducing debt after its $30B acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum.