Tiffany to increase stores in China

Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) plans to open more stores in mainland China in a reaction to the weaker yuan.

CEO Alessandro Bogliolo says the company has seen a "big increase" in sales in Mainland China as consumers stay home to shop due to a weaker currency that makes items at overseas stores more expensive. Tiffany is starting the store opening process with an opening in the Beijing airport within a few weeks.

Tiffany expects its flagship store in Shanghai to be the retailer's second most important store after its iconic Manhattan location.