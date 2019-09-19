Trump says Powell's job is safe - Fox News

President Donald Trump said Jerome Powell's job as Federal Reserve Chairman is safe, though he's "not thrilled" with the central bank after it cut interest rates a quarter of a percentage point yesterday.

Trump made the comments in an interview with Fox News that was taped yesterday and aired today.

Yesterday the Fed's Federal Open Market Committee voted 7-3 to cut interest rates for the second time this year, reducing its key interest rate to 1.75%-2.00%.

