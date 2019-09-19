Capesize rates drag down Baltic Dry Index

The Baltic Dry Index peeled off 3.27% to settle at 2,192 in London. The BDI has now been down for 11 days in a row.

The Capesize index was down 5.04% and the Panamax index fell 1.75%.

Despite the downward trend in dry bulk rates, pricing is still healthily above breakeven and rates could easily resume their upward trajectory, advises FreighWaves' Greg Miller.

Related stocks: Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX), DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS), Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE), Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM), Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM), Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS), Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB), Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT), Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK), Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL), Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP), Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK).

Related ETFs: SEA, BDRY