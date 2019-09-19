New York Fed takes up $75B of Treasurys, securiies in repo op

In its effort to help maintain the federal funds rate within the target range of 1.75%-2.00%, the New York Fed accepted $75B, its maximum, in its third overnight repurchase operation in as many days.

Just under $83.9B were submitted.

By collateral type, the NY Fed accepted $55.8B of $56.3B of Treasurys at stop-out rate of 1.80% and weighted average of 1.845% and $19.2B of $26.2B of mortgage-backed securities at stop-out rate of 1.85% and weighted average of 1.885%.

It didn't accept any of the $1.4B agency securities submitted.