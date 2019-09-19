New York Fed takes up $75B of Treasurys, securities in repo op

Sep. 19, 2019 8:48 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • In its effort to help maintain the federal funds rate within the target range of 1.75%-2.00%, the New York Fed accepted $75B, its maximum, in its third overnight repurchase operation in as many days.
  • Just under $83.9B were submitted.
  • By collateral type, the NY Fed accepted $55.8B of $56.3B of Treasurys at stop-out rate of 1.80% and weighted average of 1.845% and $19.2B of $26.2B of mortgage-backed securities at stop-out rate of 1.85% and weighted average of 1.885%.
  • It didn't accept any of the $1.4B agency securities submitted.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.