U.S. Steel's dismal guidance underscores fading sector optimism

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) -12.2% pre-market following weak guidance issued after yesterday's close, after Nucor (NYSE:NUE) and Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) issued similar warnings earlier this week (I, II).

"This speaks to the emerging weakness in the energy sector in U.S., it speaks to pervasive weakness in Europe as well," Keybanc analyst Phil Gibbs tells Bloomberg. "They're not getting help anywhere right now."

Steelmakers (NYSEARCA:SLX) raised some prices earlier this quarter, but buyers have been slow to accept the increases; U.S. hot-rolled coil prices fell to an average of $577/st ex-works Midwest so far in Q3, down from $630/st in Q2, according to Argus.

U.S. Steel now expects flat-rolled product shipments to total 10.7M tons this year, down from a prior outlook of 11M tons, and it expects to keep its three idled blast furnaces offline through the rest of 2019.