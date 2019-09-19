Wells Fargo lifts semi targets

Wells Fargo analyst Joseph Quatrochi lifts semi names on the underappreciated "increasingly recurring" nature of the sector.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) gets a boost from $52 to $58 wtih one of the largest installed bases among its peers and the ability to increase LT services penetration.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) raises from $240 to $276 on its new "EUV- only wafer production-based services model" that's driving improved services margins.

AMAT and ASML stay at Outperform ratings. Quatrochi stays on the Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) sidelines but still lifts the target from $200 to $235.