Early PSL launch a winner for Starbucks

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) saw a 19% increase in foot traffic above the baseline for the weekend it launched its Pumpkin Spice Latte drink offering, according to data from Placer.ai.

Starbucks launched PSL earlier than ever this year with an introduction date of August 27. While the launch of the fall product amid sweltering drew some criticism on social media, the SBUX traffic boost reported by Placer.ai appears to show the strategy paid off.

Shares of Starbucks are flat in premarket trading at $91.00.