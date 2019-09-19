PayPal plans senior notes offering

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) plans to offer senior notes in one or more tranches subject to market conditions.

Intends to use part of the net proceeds to repay outstanding borrowings under its 364-day term loan credit facility and the rest for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment or redemption of outstanding debt, share repurchases, ongoing operations, capex, and possible acquisitions of businesses or assets, and strategic investments.

As of June 30, 2019, $2.5B was outstanding under PayPal's 364-day term loan credit facility at a weighted average interest rate of 3.47%.