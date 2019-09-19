Rosehill Resources sees 8% rise in Q3 production

Sep. 19, 2019 8:59 AM ETRosehill Resources Inc. (ROSE-OLD2)ROSE-OLD2By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • In an operations update, Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) says it expects Q3 average net production to come in at 20K-21K boe/day, an 8% Q/Q increase based on the midpoint of the range.
  • Rosehill says it has placed onto production nine wells in the Northern Delaware area and four wells in the Southern Delaware area so far in the quarter.
  • "Most of the Northern Delaware wells were placed online in late August and early September, providing momentum into the remainder of 2019," the company says.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.