Rosehill Resources sees 8% rise in Q3 production
Sep. 19, 2019 8:59 AM ETRosehill Resources Inc. (ROSE-OLD2)ROSE-OLD2By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- In an operations update, Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) says it expects Q3 average net production to come in at 20K-21K boe/day, an 8% Q/Q increase based on the midpoint of the range.
- Rosehill says it has placed onto production nine wells in the Northern Delaware area and four wells in the Southern Delaware area so far in the quarter.
- "Most of the Northern Delaware wells were placed online in late August and early September, providing momentum into the remainder of 2019," the company says.