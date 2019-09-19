Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) says it reached a tentative deal to sell two idle Wyoming coal mines to FM Coal, which could lead to the reopening of the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines.

Eagle Specialty Materials, an affiliate of FM Coal, would operate the mines and assume full liability for the thermal coal mines, including reclamation obligations.

If the sale closes, CTRA would pay FM Coal $90M in cash, while FM would settle certain outstanding debts to creditors and assume $237M in reclamation bonds associated with the mines.