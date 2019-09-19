MannKind up 1% premarket on Afrezza data

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) perks up 1% premarket on light volume in reaction to data from a one-year study of Afrezza (insulin human) Inhalation Powder in type 1 diabetics presented at the Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Barcelona.

Results from more that 500 subjects showed that Afrezza provided significantly better glucose control in the first two hours following a meal compared to injected insulin aspart.

Titration of Afrezza to ~1.5x - 2.0x the unit dose of injected insulin aspart resulted in significantly lower post-meal glucose excursions and lower rates of hypoglycemia [overall and level 2 (moderate)].