CHK, MNKD among premarket gainers

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEMKT:AIM) +92% on DoD grant for cancer study.

Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) +22% on Microsoft tie-up.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) +19% on agreement to purchase natural flake graphite for Coosa project.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEMKT:IGC) +18% on IRB approval of its IGC-AD1 for a phase-2 study.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) +10% on Q1 results.

Euro Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:CLWT) +9% on issuance of bonus shares.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEMKT:LCTX) +9% on receiving CE mark approval for Renevia.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) +7% .

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) +6% on positive Afrezza clinical data from type 1 diabetes Study.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) +5% on announcing PB3 powerBuoy sale and pioneering turn-key ocean sea lab development.