Roku rolls out new players, OS update

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) has rolled out its new lineup of streaming players and an operating system upgrade as it readies for a new holiday shopping season.

The new lineup includes seven players, including changes at each end of the lineup's price points.

At the bottom, a new Roku Express is 10% smaller, meant to blend in to a connected television, and can be fully powered by most televisions rather than connecting to an outlet. It's on offer for an MSRP of $29.99.

On the other end, a new Roku Ultra features an enhanced quad-core processor and dual-band high-speed wireless, with new fast channel launch and programmable personal shortcut buttons on its remote, along with 4K and HDR. It has an MSRP of $99.99.

The lineup is filled out by the Roku Express Plus, Roku Premiere, Roku Streaming Stick Plus, Roku Streaming Stick Plus HE (Best Buy exclusive), and Roku Ultra LT (Walmart exclusive).

Roku OS 9.2 promises new search and discovery features as well as enhanced voice functionality. It also has a redesigned 4K Spotlight channel to enhance discovery of high-resolution content.