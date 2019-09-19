Overstock CEO goes out with digital pen blazing

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) is down 6.44% premarket as investors digest the impact of founder Patrick Byrne unloading his entire stake.

Byrne left a message to his former colleagues at Overstock before taking off for a scuba diving trip. There's some thoughts on the Deep State, the crumbling global economy, cryptocurrency potential and an odd poke at Wayfair (NYSE:W) - but in the end, it's supportive of the company he just sold out of completely.

Shares of Overstock.com are now down 40% over the last five sessions, continuing a trend of sharp price movements over the last six months. Looking ahead, keep an eye out for how Wall Street analysts react to the full exit of Byrne from the Overstock story.