Franklin Templeton adds to its active fixed income ETF line

Franklin Templeton (NYSE:BEN) expands its active fixed income exchange-traded fund lineup with the addition of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB), which seeks to provide investors with diversified core fixed income exposure.

“The investment team has chosen to manage this fund with a low tracking error to the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index but has the flexibility to derive alpha through active sector allocation and security selection, providing a truly active core fixed income ETF,” said Patrick O'Connor, global head of ETFs for Franklin Templeton.