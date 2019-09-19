Oppenheimer sizes up Wingstop

Oppenheimer sees Wingstop (WING -0.2% ) as displaying best-in-class sales growth, robust free cash flow and powerful capital returns in its positive appraisal of the restaurant stock.

Despite the strong fundamentals, the Oppenheimer analyst team starts off coverage on the restaurant stock with a Perform rating due to the high expectations already baked into WING's share price.

"WING trades at 49x EV/EBITDA off our ‘20E, vs. peers in the 17-30x range. The relative gap widened recently (2.4x vs. 1.9x history), driven by its largest-ever SSS outperformance vs. peers as a public company (+930bps last quarter), notes Oppy in its number-crunching analysis.