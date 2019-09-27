Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events during the week of September 29 - October 5 for healthcare investors.

TUESDAY (10/1): International Congress of the World Muscle Society, Copenhagen (5 days). Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR): Data from Phase 2 HOPE-2 study on CAP-1002 in DMD.

Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, Carlsbad, CA (4 days).

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV): Webcast and conference call on Phase 3 study of roluperidone in schizophrenia.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT): Business overview.

WEDNESDAY (10/2): IDWeek, Washington, DC (5 days). Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA): Phase 2a data on EDP-938 for RSV infection. Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT): Phase 2 data on ridinilazole in C. difficile infection. Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV): Xenleta (lefamulin) and Contepo (fosfomycin) data. Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS): AR-105 and AR-501 data.

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY): Webcast on ESMO data presentations.

THURSDAY (10/3): Psych Congress, San Diego (4 days). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD): Pimavanserin data.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX): Mytesi development update for cancer therapy-related diarrhea.

FRIDAY (10/4): Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT): Webcast and conference call to discuss nine-month data on gene therapy SRP-9003 for limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2E.