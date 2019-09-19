Navistar to build new truck plant in Texas

Navistar (NAV +2% ) is pouring more than $250M into a new truck plant in in San Antonio, Texas, a move the company says will create around 600 jobs.

The facility will make Class 6, Class 7 and Class 8 trucks and builds on recent plans to invest $125M in an engine plant in Huntsville, Ala., as part of an alliance with German truck maker Traton.

"The Texas site is located on a critical corridor, along Interstate 35, which links Navistar's southern U.S. and Mexico supply bases, allowing for significant logistic improvements, resulting in lower cost and enhanced profitability," reads a press release.