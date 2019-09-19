Tech rally helps stocks to early advance

Stocks open slightly higher as investors continue to digest the Fed's lack of commitment to further rate cuts; Dow and S&P both +0.2% , Nasdaq +0.4% .

Fed Chairman Powell said the central bank maintains a positive outlook for the U.S. economy but signaled less certainty about the rate path than at the FOMC's late July meeting.

Separately, the New York Fed conducted its third repurchase operation in as many days, injecting another $75B into the repo market.

European bourses trade higher, with Germany's DAX +0.4% and both U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC +0.6% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.4% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.5% .

In the U.S., the S&P information tech sector ( +0.7% ) is off to a relatively strong start, after Microsoft ( +2.1% ) said it authorized another $40B for share buybacks and would raise its quarterly dividend.

The S&P industrial sector ( -0.3% ) is the biggest early loser, while the financials group ( -0.1% ) also lags as U.S. Treasury prices rise, sending the two-year and 10-year yields each down 3 bps to 1.72% and 1.76%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index -0.3% to 98.29.

WTI crude oil +1.1% to $58.75/bbl after a two-day pullback.

Still ahead: existing home sales, leading indicators