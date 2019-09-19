AT&T not focused on DirecTV sale now - CNBC

AT&T (T +0.9% ) isn't focused on a sale of its DirecTV unit, CNBC's David Faber says, following yesterday's major WSJ report that the company was exploring the possibility under pressure.

The telecom/media giant is weighing options to improve its business after getting pressed by activist Elliott Management (which would like to see DirecTV divested), but it's not considering a split, according to Faber.

Yesterday's report considered the prospect that a spun-off DirecTV could see its assets combined with those of Dish Network (DISH +1.3% ).

For its part, Reuters reported a source told it that AT&T and Dish were not in talks over such a deal.