Nielsen expands measurement of stars' TV promotions

Nielsen (NLSN +1.2% ) says a change to its Social Content Ratings now adds measurement of the power of celebrities' promotion of TV programs.

More than 6,000 talent social media accounts (across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram) published 164,000 pieces of content over the past TV season, driving more than 170M engagements for TV programs, Nielsen says -- and talent drives close to 60% of social engagement for the programs.

The SCR enhancement follows Instagram's enablement of Creator Account measurement through the Graph API.