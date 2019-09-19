Crude oil bounces as Saudi supply risks come into view

Crude oil prices rebound after a sharp two-day pullback, as emphasis shifts to supply risks resulting from the drone attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure; WTI October crude +1% to $58.62/bbl, Brent +1.5% to $64.56/bbl.

"Global available spare capacity is extremely low at present following the weekend attacks, leaving little room for additional outages, which tends to be price supportive," says UBS oil analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Crude prices (NYSEARCA:USO) fell as Saudi Arabia said it would restore its lost production by the end of this month and bring output capacity back to 12M bbl/day by the end of November, but "these plans suggest Saudi Arabia will have no spare capacity for at least the next two and a half months and therefore no way to absorb any further shocks," according to consultancy Energy Aspects.

