Mortgage rates take a strong move up

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 3.73% for the week ending Sept. 19, up 17 basis points from 3.56% in the prior week but down from 4.65% at this time a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

“Despite the rise in mortgage rates, economic data improved this week – particularly housing activity, which gained momentum with a noticeable rise in purchase demand and new construction," said Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.

15-year FRM averages 3.21% vs. 3.09% in the prior week and 4.11% at this time a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averages 3.49% vs. 3.36% in the previous week and 3.92% a year ago.

Mortgage REITs are rising, with iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF up 0.6%. Looking at individual names: Annaly Capital (NLY +0.7% ), AGNC Investment (AGNC +1.2% ), Chimera Investment (CIM +0.6% ), and Two Harbors (TWO +0.4% ).

Homebuilders stocks are mixed. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) rises 0.3%; by name: D.R. Horton (DHI +0.7% ), PulteGroup (PHM +1.3% ), KB Home (KBH), Lennar (LEN -0.1% ), and Toll Brothers (TOL +0.2% ).

Mortgage REIT ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT

Homebuilder ETFs: ITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, HOML