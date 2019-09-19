CBS, NBC wrapping broadcast ratings year on top

Sep. 19, 2019
  • A few days remain in the 2018-2019 broadcast ratings year, but the results are set, with CBS (CBS -0.8%) No. 1 among total viewers, and NBC (CMCSA -0.3%) tops among the key ad demographic of adults 18-49.
  • That's a reiteration of the results at the end of the traditional ratings year in May, where CBS and NBC held those leadership positions.
  • NBC's 1.4 rating in the key demographic is 0.2 ahead of ABC (DIS -1.1%), CBS and Fox (FOX, FOXA -0.1%). Meanwhile, the average of 7.4M viewers at CBS is almost a million better than No. 2 NBC.
  • Fox is the only network to increase total audience, growing by 7.5% to 4.46M viewers.
  • Overall, audience for the five major English-language broadcast networks dropped by 7% year-over-year, to an average combined 24.67M viewers.
  • Adults 18-49 fell even more, by 11.5%.
  • Part of that is coming from a non-Olympics year, and rightsholder NBC did take the steepest decline overall and in the key demo (17% and 22% drops respectively).
