CBS, NBC wrapping broadcast ratings year on top
Sep. 19, 2019
- A few days remain in the 2018-2019 broadcast ratings year, but the results are set, with CBS (CBS -0.8%) No. 1 among total viewers, and NBC (CMCSA -0.3%) tops among the key ad demographic of adults 18-49.
- That's a reiteration of the results at the end of the traditional ratings year in May, where CBS and NBC held those leadership positions.
- NBC's 1.4 rating in the key demographic is 0.2 ahead of ABC (DIS -1.1%), CBS and Fox (FOX, FOXA -0.1%). Meanwhile, the average of 7.4M viewers at CBS is almost a million better than No. 2 NBC.
- Fox is the only network to increase total audience, growing by 7.5% to 4.46M viewers.
- Overall, audience for the five major English-language broadcast networks dropped by 7% year-over-year, to an average combined 24.67M viewers.
- Adults 18-49 fell even more, by 11.5%.
- Part of that is coming from a non-Olympics year, and rightsholder NBC did take the steepest decline overall and in the key demo (17% and 22% drops respectively).