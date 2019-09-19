ECB's cheap money offer gets cool reception

The European Central Bank offered banks cheap loans but banks weren't biting, with only 28 of the region's lenders bidding for €3.4B ($3.8B) of the loans.

That compares with 514 banks bidding for €233.5B of loans in the last targeted longer-term refinancing operation (TLTRO) auction in March of 2017.

Last-minute changes to the terms of the loans and expected advantages from waiting until the next round are likely the reasons for the cool reception, analysts said.

The ECB improved the terms of the third TLTRO loans at last week's governing council meeting, cutting the potential interest rate to -0.5% and extending the maturity to three years from two; as a result, banks may not have had time to respond to the better terms before the deadline.

Pictet Wealth Management strategist Frederik Ducrozet said "most banks are likely to wait for the next operation in December."

Banks may be waiting for the ECB to introduce a tiering system at the end of October.

Tiering exempts part of lenders' excess reserves from negative interest rates charged on deposits at the central bank. The system would allow banks to benefit by earning 0.5% on money borrowed at negative interest rates from the ECB and deposit the money back at the central bank for free.

