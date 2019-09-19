Morgan Stanley sees auto M&A ramping up
- Morgan Stanley sees the potential for more auto M&A amid the slowing down of global auto production, margin compression and heavy capex burdens.
- "Deep into the cycle, global production has turned ex-growth, margins & multiples are compressing, and the auto industry has to find ways to invest in the transition from Auto 1.0 to Auto 2.0. These factors combined are leading to many alliances between global auto manufacturers, to share development costs in EVs and AVs, and we expect that the global auto suppliers, who have enjoyed superior margins & multiples, will be under pressure in the short-term and inevitably share in the transition. For the powertrain suppliers, multiple compression could drive consolidation, as suppliers look to offset investment cost pressures, although, in North America, leverage is a potential obstacle. We don't believe the FCA-RNO story is over at this stage," writes analyst Adam Jonas and team.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU -0.1%) is seen striking out for a partner, either with Renault (OTC:RNSDF) or another player. The interaction of Ford (F +0.3%), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) and Argo AI is also being watched closely. In addition, MS expects more cooperation agreements like those set up with BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY)-Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), BMW-Jaguar Land Rover (NYSE:TTM) and Toyota (NYSE:TM)-Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY).
