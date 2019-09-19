Glencore joins grain merchants digital project
Sep. 19, 2019 10:51 AM ETGlencore plc (GLCNF)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) says it has joined a project begun last year by other global grain merchants to use new technologies to raise efficiency in trading operations.
- The initiative was launched last October by the ABCD grain majors - Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge, Cargill and Louis Dreyfus - and later was joined by China's COFCO International.
- After studying digital solutions such as blockchain and artificial intelligence, the group says next steps would include selecting technology providers and developing a pilot covering bulk soybean shipments from Brazil to China.