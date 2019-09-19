Biofuel credits plunge ahead of Trump meeting with senators - Reuters

Renewable fuel D6 credits tumble more than 10% ahead of a scheduled meeting today between Pres. Trump and oil-state senators to discuss biofuels policy, Reuters reports.

The senators will argue against increasing the volume of ethanol U.S. refineries are required to blend into the fuel supply.

"Increases in biofuel mandates are likely to come from imported fuel and could increase the price at the pump," a group of 60 refinery managers representing companies including Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) and Valero (NYSE:VLO) wrote to Trump this week. "Regulatory costs would increase and second, the fuels our own refineries produce would be further displaced by biofuels produced in other countries."

Potentially relevant tickers include ADM, GPRE, GPP, PEIX, REGI, REX, ANDE

ETFs: CORN, FUE