Zynerba chief defends Zygel amid selloff; shares down 15%

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE -14.6% ) slumps again on the heels of results from a mid-stage study, BELIEVE 1, evaluating topical cannabinoid Zygel in patients with rare severe epileptic disorders. Shares have plummeted almost 33% since Tuesday as investors appear disappointed with its safety profile.

In a telephone interview, CEO Armando Anido countered that Zygel has a better safety profile than GW Pharmaceuticals' (GWPH +0.2% ) Epidiolex (cannabidiol) as measured be GI tolerability, drowsiness and liver function per the product's package insert while offering the advantage of topical administration since many of these patients have difficulty swallowing pills.

Topline results showed that treatment with Zygel reduced the most common and debilitating seizure types by 44 - 58% after two to six months.

48 patients were included in the safety assessment. The discontinuation rate was 16.7% (n=8/48), one for an application site reaction and seven for withdrawal of consent or perceived lack of efficacy.

96% (n=46/48) experienced a treatment-emergent adverse event (TEAE), most mild or moderate. The most common were application site dryness (8.3%), application site pain (8.3%) and drowsiness (8.3%). 20.8% (n=10/48) experienced a serious adverse event, most infection-related, with two possibly related to treatment.