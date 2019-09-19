Pimco sees consumer as bright spot as U.S. economy slows

"The consumer is the bright spot in the U.S. economy, but capex and the manufacturing sector are already in recession," said Pimco CEO Emmanuel Roman at a financial conference in New York today.

"We see the economy slowing down," he said, adding that Pimco sees U.S. economic growth at slightly above 1% for H1 2020.

"Obviously the big elephant in the room is the trade war with China and how it will resolve itself,” he added.

Other issues around the world are also adding to uncertainty, among them Brexit and increasing geopolitical tensions in Saudi Arabia.

Investors are losing out by focusing on the short-term, says Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO of JPMorgan Asset & Wealth Management.

“People are so afraid of what they hear everyday that they don’t keep their eyes on the long term. The short term-ism of investors is what kills the long-term ability to compound,” Erdoes said.