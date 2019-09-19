Rogers sets reciprocal IoT roaming with AT&T

As with rival BCE, Canada's Rogers Communications (RCI -0.4% ) has reached a reciprocal LTE-M roaming agreement with AT&T (T +0.9% ).

Customers of each company will be able to roam on the other's LTE-M networks in the U.S. and Canada, easing deployments for customers using Internet of Things tech for asset tracking, telematics, wearables and other solutions.

Rogers notes it's the first national carrier to light up Narrow-Band IoT in Canada, allowing for stationary devices to send small amounts of data over long distances at low power.

“More and more of our enterprise customers are launching IoT applications across international boundaries," says AT&T's Chris Penrose. "Having access to the Rogers LTE-M network across Canada will help them simplify deployments and scale their North American IoT plans."