Bitcoin needs to be 'better regulated' to trade on major exchange, SEC head says

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) needs to become better regulated before it trades on a major exchange, U.S Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton said at a financial conference in New York today.

Until then, investors should be wary of the cryptocurrency, he said.

For regulators, the crypto industry presents a number of issues such as wild price swings, a rash of negative headlines involving fraud, and an overall skepticism about the stability of crypto.

“If [investors] think there’s the same rigor around that price discovery as there is on the Nasdaq or New York Stock Exchange ... they are sorely mistaken,” Clayton said. "We have to get to a place where we can be confident that trading is better regulated."

Bitcoin is down 2.7% today to $9,892.10, according to CryptoCompare, which lists the crypto's 52-week low as $3,169.53 and 52-week high as $13,826.76.

Related ticker: GBTC