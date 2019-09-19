Consolidated-Tomoka says buyer backs out of deal for 1,600 acres

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (CTO +0.6% ) said the potential buyer of ~1,600 acres of its land for ~$27M ended its contract with the company to buy the land.

The parcel is zoned and entitled for the development of 3,250 residential units and 200K square feet of commercial space and is located adjacent to the active adult master-planned community, Latitude Margaritaville.

“While we’re disappointed that the buyer, a Florida-based developer, elected to not continue to pursue the closing on this parcel we remain optimistic that there will be additional interest from builders and developers as the housing market in Volusia County remains strong," said CTO President and CEO John P. Albright.

