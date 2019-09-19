iAnthus Capital expands Nevada footprint with acquisition of Sierra Well

iAnthus Capital’s (OTCQX:ITHUF +4.4% ) U.S. subsidiary announced acquisition of WSCC, Inc. ("Sierra Well"), a leading Nevada-based vertically licensed cannabis company with two dispensary locations and over 20,000 sq. ft. of cultivation/production facilities in Reno and Carson City.

For total consideration of ~$27.6M, comprised of ~$5.1M in cash and $22.5M in iAnthus shares priced at the 10-day volume-weighted average price prior to closing of the transaction.

Sierra Well's last quarter annualized revenue was ~$16M with an EBITDA margin above 20% and positive net income.

This acquisition expands iAnthus' presence across the state of Nevada, adding six total licenses.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2020.