iAnthus Capital expands Nevada footprint with acquisition of Sierra Well

iAnthus Capital’s (OTCQX:ITHUF +4.4%) U.S. subsidiary announced acquisition of WSCC, Inc. ("Sierra Well"), a leading Nevada-based vertically licensed cannabis company with two dispensary locations and over 20,000 sq. ft. of cultivation/production facilities in Reno and Carson City.
For total consideration of ~$27.6M, comprised of ~$5.1M in cash and $22.5M in iAnthus shares priced at the 10-day volume-weighted average price prior to closing of the transaction.
Sierra Well's last quarter annualized revenue was ~$16M with an EBITDA margin above 20% and positive net income.
This acquisition expands iAnthus' presence across the state of Nevada, adding six total licenses.
The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2020.
