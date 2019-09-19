Chanos bearish on DaVita

Speaking at the Delivering Alpha conference, noted short seller Jim Chanos announced that he is short DaVita (DVA -1.2% ) citing challenges in the kidney dialysis business. Specifically, he believes that dialysis services providers will no longer be able to get away with transitioning patients from modestly paying Medicare to more lucrative Obamacare with co-pay assistance from company-contributed "charities," a dubious scheme that has been in the public eye for some time now.

Related tickers: Fresenius Medical Care (FMS +0.7% ), American Renal Associates (ARA +1.3% )