SolGold wins favorable ruling from Ecuador's Constitutional Court

The fate of SolGold's (OTCPK:SLGGF) projects in Ecuador gets a boost after the country's Constitutional Court rejected a new request to make mining permits subject to popular approval.

The court ruling, which covers the southern Azuay province, said the petition to seek local consultation to ban mining was too broad and potentially misleading.

The decision follows a June verdict that rejected community consultation in the northern Imbabura province, which is home to SolGold's flagship copper and gold Cascabel project.

Azuay province contains SolGold's 100% owned Sharug project, which the company says has the potential to be "a world class orebody."

BHP owns an 11% stake in SolGold.