Chinese police investigate FedEx pilot

A FedEx (FDX -0.1% ) pilot has been detained in Guangzhou by Chinese authorities for carrying nonmetallic pellets used in low-power replica air guns in a checked bag, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The pilot was attempting to return to the U.S. on a commercial flight.

A criminal investigation into the matter has been launched in China around the allegations that the pilot was illegally transporting ammunition.

FedEx has had several brush-ups with Chinese authorities during the trade battle between Beijing and Washington.