Chinese police investigate FedEx pilot

A FedEx (FDX -0.1%) pilot has been detained in Guangzhou by Chinese authorities for carrying nonmetallic pellets used in low-power replica air guns in a checked bag, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The pilot was attempting to return to the U.S. on a commercial flight.
A criminal investigation into the matter has been launched in China around the allegations that the pilot was illegally transporting ammunition.
FedEx has had several brush-ups with Chinese authorities during the trade battle between Beijing and Washington.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox