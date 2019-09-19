Global X launches pot ETF
Sep. 19, 2019
- Global X ETFs launches the Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX), which aims to provide investors with an efficient tool to access leading companies in the cannabis industry.
- POTX seeks to offer a focused approach to investing in an emerging industry that may benefit from further legalization efforts across North America and the rest of the world.
- Will charge management fee of 0.50%.
- Potential holdings include companies involved in the legal production, growth, and distribution of cannabis including industrial hemp, as well as companies operating legally in other areas of the cannabis industry, such as pharmaceutical applications, extracts, and derivative products, cannabidiol (CBD), and additional areas.
