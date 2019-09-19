QTS gains, DLR and SBAC fall amid Morgan Stanley rerates

QTS Realty is up (QTS +1.8% ), and SBA Communications (SBAC -1.3% ) and Digital Realty (DLR -0.5% ) down, after a set of ratings changes at Morgan Stanley.

The firm upgraded QTS to Overweight from Equal Weight; its price target is $56, implying 14% upside.

But analyst Simon Flannery has taken Buy signs off the other companies, downgrading Digital Realty and SBA to Equal Weight from a previous Overweight.

His price target on SBAC is $249 vs. current pricing of $250.20. He's raised his price target on Digital Realty to $122 from $118, vs. current $124.66.

Overall, though, Flannery has cut his view on the communications infrastructure sector to In-Line, from Attractive.