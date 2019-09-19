Altria -1.7% to day's low as CDC updates vaping probe (updated)

Altria (MO -2.2% ) has fallen to a session low alongside a new update on vaping from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.

The CDC, FDA and state partners held a brief teleconference discussing the probe into cases of lung injury associated with the use of the e-cigarettes.

A week ago, the CDC posted a major update saying that as of Sept. 11, 380 confirmed and probably cases of lung disease associated with vaping had been reported by 36 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Six total deaths had been confirmed in six states.

Now the figures have risen to 530 cases and seven deaths, a severe week-over-week jump. The cases have spread across 38 states and the Virgin Islands.

More than half of those sickened are younger than 25, and 16% of them are under 18.

Update: The FDA announced that it has launched a criminal investigation into the matter.