Blackstone could weigh offer for Cheniere Energy Partners stake, exec says

Blackstone Energy Partners head David Foley says the P-E firm would consider selling its 202M shares in Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP +0.5% ) - a 41% stake currently valued at $9.7B - if it received a good offer.

CQP is financially healthy and the investment is no longer considered risky, and Blackstone (NYSE:BX) prefers to get in on the ground floor and build an asset up before moving on, Foley told S&P Global Platts at the Gastech Energy Conference in Houston.

Blackstone was the first big backer of Cheniere Energy's (NYSEMKT:LNG) flagship Sabine Pass export terminal, and in 2012 the firm poured $1.5B into CQP, the limited partnership formed by Cheniere Energy, to help fund Sabine Pass.

Foley also told Gastech that only one or two of the next wave of U.S. liquefied natural gas export projects may reach a final investment decision, as companies with existing facilities take advantage of lower costs to expand capacity in coming years.

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, KOLD, UNL, GAZB, GAZ